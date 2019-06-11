'The One Could Be Anyone': Here's The First Look At Are You The One? Season 8

The Season 8 cast of Are You the One? is "attracted to all gender identities." And in the first look at the upcoming episodes -- debuting on June 26 -- the love hopefuls are ready to get to know each other and find their perfect match. Because "the one could be anyone."

"Whoever I'm attracted to, whoever I'm drawn to, that's what I want," one cast member declares in the video above.

So who is feeling each other during this history-making season? Watch the teaser to see more and do not miss the premiere of Are You the One: Come One Come All on Wednesday, June 26 at 9/8c.