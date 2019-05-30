MTV Re-Imagines Are You The One? With First Sexually Fluid Cast

Brian Bielmann

Are You the One? is about to make history when it returns to MTV.

The long-running dating program, which will premiere on June 26, is the first series in the United States to feature a sexually fluid cast. The show's signature format -- singles heading off to paradise in hopes of discovering their "perfect match" and splitting a $1 million prize if they find each other over the course of 10 weeks -- remains. But there's one difference from previous installments: All the participants this season identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations when it comes to their PM. Finding love is fair game -- so come one, come all.

Host Terrence J will be back, and this season will also feature Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who specializes in working with the LGBTQ+ community. Dr. Frankie will work with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate between drama, poor choices and recurring patterns in relationships. In addition, Terrence will work with the love hopefuls like never before, coaching and guiding them to tap into their true feelings and follow their hearts.

Check out the cast below, and stay with MTV News for more details. Then don't miss the debut of Are You the One on Wednesday, June 26!

Aasha Wells, 22, Miami Beach, FL

Amber Martinez, 23, Yonkers, NY

Basit Shittu, 25, Brooklyn, NY

Brandon David, 25, Salt Lake City, UH

Danny Prikazsky, 27, San Jose, CA

Jasmine Olson, 21, Oxford, MS

Jenna Brown, 25, Bloomington, IN

Jonathan Short, 28, Panama City Beach, FL

Justinavery “Justin” Palm, 24, Palmdale, CA

Kai Wes, 26, Chepachet, RI

Kari Snow, 23, East Hanover, NJ

Kylie Smith, 24, Salt Lake City, UT

Max Gentile, 25, Columbus, OH

Nour Assaf, 25, Kenilworth, NJ

Paige Cole, 21, Allen, TX

Remy Duran, 27, New York, NY