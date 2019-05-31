Gucci Mane And Justin Bieber Find 'Love Thru The Computer' On Surprise New Song

Getty Images

When Justin Bieber decides to make a comeback, he doesn't waste any time. After lending his voice to Lil Dicky's star-studded "Earth," making a cameo during Ariana Grande's headlining Coachella set, and connecting with Ed Sheeran on the instant hit "I Don't Care," Biebs is back with another new musical offering.

This time, the 25-year-old has joined Gucci Mane on the rapper's new song "Love Thru The Computer," which arrived without any warning, promo, or teases late Thursday night (May 30). That's an especially impressive move considering that Guwop and Biebs were sitting on a certified bop that's about to make Summer '19 sound a lot sunnier.

Gucci turns in a couple loved-up verses — "This the type of love more than physical / When a king get a queen he invincible" — while Bieber adds his Auto-Tuned melodies to the hook. "You can meet me, you can meet me on my laptop ... That's that computer love," he sings over the old school-inspired production.

While Bieber has kept a low profile over the past couple years, Gucci has revved up the musical output with a slew of fresh projects. He's currently back in the studio working on a new album, which is his first since December's Evil Genius. Hopefully his insane productivity is inspiring Bieber to hit the studio as well; that Purpose follow-up is long overdue, if you ask us.