Brian Bielmann

Meet The History-Making Are You the One? Cast

The sexually fluid singles will debut on June 26

Are You the One? has always been about finding your "perfect match." And for the series' eighth season, this mission still remains, but there's a new, record-setting twist: All the singles identify as sexually fluid. This means there are no gender limitations in perfect matches, and finding love is fair game. To the Truth Booth we go!

So who will be a part of the barrier-breaking season (aka the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the United States)? Meet the entire cast below before they set out on this unique dating experiment, and keep up with MTV News for more updates. And do not miss the premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday, June 26 at 9/8c!

  1. Aasha Wells, 22, Miami Beach, FL
    Brian Bielmann
  2. Amber Martinez, 23, Yonkers, NY
    Brian Bielmann
  3. Basit Shittu, 25, Brooklyn, NY
    Brian Bielmann
  4. Brandon David, 25, Salt Lake City, UT
    Brian Bielmann
  5. Danny Prikazsky, 27, San Jose, CA
    Brian Bielmann
  6. Jasmine Olson, 21, Oxford, MS
    Brian Bielmann
  7. Jenna Brown, 25, Bloomington, IN
    Brian Bielmann
  8. Jonathan Monroe, 28, Panama City Beach, FL
    Brian Bielmann
  9. Justinavery “Justin” Palm, 24, Palmdale, CA
    Brian Bielmann
  10. Kai Wes, 26, Chepachet, RI
    Brian Bielmann
  11. Kari Snow, 23, East Hanover, NJ
    Brian Bielmann
  12. Kylie Smith, 24, Salt Lake City, UT
    Brian Bielmann
  13. Max Gentile, 25, Columbus, OH
    Brian Bielmann
  14. Nour Fraij, 25, Kenilworth, NJ
    Brian Bielmann
  15. Paige Cole, 21, Allen, TX
    Brian Bielmann
  16. Remy Duran, 27, New York, NY
    Brian Bielmann