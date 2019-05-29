14 K-pop Songs To Help Unleash Your Inner Extrovert This Gemini Season

Blockberry Creative / SM Entertainment / Getty Images

By Tássia Assis

If the steadiness of Taurus season got you feeling cozy and comfy, it’s time to get ready for the winds of change brought on by Gemini. With the start of Gemini season last week, the world welcomed a period of enhanced partnership and quick-witted communication. As an Air sign, Gemini is always on the run, flashing through the latest trends. As such, there's no time to stay still with this sign.

Though often perceived as being two-faced, a Gemini contains multitudes. As a mutable sign, they adapt and flex their way into what each situation asks, and you can never be quite sure of which version you're going to get. But leaving it to that is to undermine the sign's best traits: originality, versatility, and socializing. You won't ever be bored beside a Gemini.

That frenetic way of being can also bring out restlessness, heavy judging, and falling in and out of love like changing shoes. But Gemini energy is all about merging that innate duality and getting in sync. Its symbol — the Roman numeral II, or literal twin figures — depicts how important it is for this sign to find kindred spirits to share their vivacious minds with.

In order to ease you into this quicksilver period and inspire you to make the most of this stimulating, social season, here is a K-pop playlist embracing the many shades of Gemini:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics)