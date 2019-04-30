14 K-pop Songs To Help Set The Pace This Taurus Season

From Stray Kids to Taurus queens IU and Sunmi, here are the songs that will help ground you this season

By Tássia Assis

Taurus season has just started, finally grounding the fiery energy that Aries left behind. The sun moved from the blazing Rams onto the stable Bulls, offering us a chance to slow down, sow the seeds of our desires, and — most importantly — enjoy the beauty of the present moment.

Taurus is the first Earth sign of the Zodiac, and its natives are known for being practical, steady, loyal, and lovers of the finer things in life (especially if it involves food). With their "stop and smell the roses" philosophy, these patient creatures are an inspiration to our fast-paced routines, but their indulgence in creature comforts can lead to laziness and lack of restraint. And while they hold remarkable resilience and determination, on a bad day they can easily come off as stubborn and vain.

That’s why Taurus season poses itself as the perfect moment to slow down and reassess our goals, but also to keep our excesses in check and avoid becoming trapped in a comfort zone. That said, here is a K-pop playlist to embrace Taurus energy with all your senses, and enjoy the pleasures of life like their natives do so well:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics, pop!gasa and LyricsKpop)