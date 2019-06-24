'So Awkward': Did Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Choose The Wrong Place To Meet Up With Taylor?

Cheyenne demanded that she and Cory's girlfriend Taylor "have a conversation" if the Are You the One?/Ex on the Beach alum was around her daughter Ryder. And during tonight's episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne and Taylor saw each other at Ryder's birthday -- the first time since Cheyenne and Cory's hookup and Cory and Taylor's rekindled romance. And while the two women exchanged a hug at the bash -- and Taylor complimented Cheyenne for doing a "good job" organizing the afternoon affair -- Cheyenne had some other thoughts when she told her boyfriend Matt about the interaction.

"I just felt like that was so awkward," Chey confessed, while Matt countered with, "I'm proud of you."

She later told Cory (sans Taylor) that the brief encounter was "fine" and she was "happy Taylor came." But looking back, does Cheyenne think that the birthday party was the best place for this icebreaker?

"I called her to talk about her coming and opened that door up of trying to get away from the awkwardness that we did have between us," Chey revealed to MTV News. "The thing is, people talk really down about Taylor. They talk really bad about their relationship. At the end of the day, I want Cory to be happy, and if this is someone that he's going to bring around my child, I need to have a line of communication with them. Regardless of my personal feelings."

The mini-meeting between the ladies is the first step. But back to the query posed to Chey: Was this environment the best place? Or should they have organized a different type of meeting? And will these types of scenarios with Cory, Cheyenne and Taylor improve -- and will the women continue to grow closer together? Give us your theories, then be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.