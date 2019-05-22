Martin Garrix, Macklemore, And Patrick Stump's 'Summer Days' Video Is A Sweaty Daydream

YouTube

Last month, Dutch wunderkind DJ Martin Garrix dropped his latest funk-EDM crossover, "Summer Days," just in time to be played loudly via car speakers all throughout the season it suggests. With help from a crisp popping bass line, a pair of seasonally appropriate verses from Macklemore, and an irresistible falsetto hook from Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, "Summer Days" deserves the sunshine.

Luckily, its radiant new video — which you can catch today (May 22) on mtvU and MTV Live — emits all the lightheartedness the tune demands. It's centered around an older woman who, as the saying goes, is living her best life: basking in the rays, enjoying a bubble bath, and looking like a supermodel in a flowing sun dress. In fact, she's so attractive that wherever she goes, she makes the people around her sweat uncontrollably; we're talking buckets of perspiration here. Garrix stops cold when he confronts her at a crosswalk, Mack feels the heat while he paints her in a nude art class, and Stump is, well, stumped as his cab swelters in her very presence. Hell, even the dog she encounters can't help but stop and stare (and, yes, sweat).

Truly, the video's sundress-wearing star is a Summer '19 role model — confidence and happiness, it seems, are the only things you need to make yourself a thirst-triggering, sweat-generating force this season.

The party doesn't end when the clip's over, either. In just a few weeks, the trio will perform "Summer Days" live for the first time ever at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show airs on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Before then, make sure you vote for all your faves at vote.mtv.com and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.