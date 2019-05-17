Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus Gallop To The Future In 'Old Town Road' Video

YouTube/Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's video for "Old Town Road" is finally here and its sheer hilarity and large scale have made it worth the wait. The star-studded five-minute visual isn't just the accompaniment to the viral song: It's a film within itself, a masterpiece of Old West and modern cowboy proportions. It's a magical, tongue-in-cheek look at the world of broncobusters and tumbleweeds and how it differs from the concrete jungle of today.

From the get-go, you already know you're going to be in for a wild scene. Comedians Chris Rock and HaHa Davis are Lil Nas X's horse-riding, bank-robbing compadres who ride with him everywhere he goes. After linking up with Billy Ray Cyrus and getting shot at by enemies, Lil Nas X flees into a magical tunnel that transports him from the world of 1889 to the world of 2019. He races Vince Staples's car with his horse and meets up with a modern incarnation of Cyrus at a bingo hall where Diplo and Rico Nasty happen to be.

The "Old Town Road" video comes a few weeks after he performed the song for the first time on television on Showtime's Desus & Mero. In April, he performed the song for the first time live with Billy Ray Cyrus at the Stagecoach festival. Just recently, CupcakKe made her own X-rated version of the tune, aptly named "Old Town Hoe."

Watch the cinematic video for "Old Town Road" up above, then check out MTV News's interview with Lil Nas X below.