Kim And Kanye Reveal Baby No. 4's Name And Share His Precious First Pic

It's been exactly one week since Kim Kardashian announced the arrival of her and Kanye West's fourth child by tweeting, "he's here and he's perfect." And now that "he" has a name: Psalm West.
Kim revealed the baby boy's name along with a photo of him from a text exchange she had with her husband last weekend. "Beautiful Mother's Day … With the arrival of our fourth child … we are blessed beyond measure … we have everything we need," West wrote in the text, sharing a pic of a sleeping Psalm in his bassinet.
The newborn's biblical name certainly seems to fit Kanye's vibe in 2019 — the rapper began a weekly "Sunday Service" in January, during which he leads a choir and performs gospel-inspired compositions of his hits. In April, he brought the service to Coachella on Easter, where he was joined by his wife and Chance the Rapper.
Psalm — who was born via surrogate on May 9 — is the newest member of the growing West clan, joining older siblings North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 16 months. Are you keeping up?!