Kanye West And Kim Kardashian's Fourth Child Is Here And 'He's Perfect'

Imagine the smile on Kanye West's face right now. Not the one from that viral clip of him at the Met Gala. but a ginormous, massive entity that's swallowed his face and massive cheeks. Even bigger than the one that you're thinking of at this moment. It probably matches the wide-eyed grin and tears streaming from Kim Kardashian's face since their surrogate mother has given birth to the couple's fourth child.

Kim took to Twitter earlier today (May 10) to tell the world about her new son's arrival. "He's here and he's perfect!" she tweeted. "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she wrote later. Page Six reports that the child was born on Thursday (May 9) and weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

The couple's newest addition joins their children North, Saint, and Chicago West. Now that Kim has new motherly duties to attend to, she may be taking a step back from helping to free inmates who were convicted of non-violent drug offenses. But she also may not. We'll see! Congrats to the couple.