Schoolboy Q's 'Floating' Video Does The Impossible — And Gets A Camera Drunk

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Schoolboy Q is one of rap's most imaginative minds when it comes to music video concepts, but you knew that already. Just look at the sheer wittiness of the visual for "Numb Numb Juice" and you'll be, well, numb. "Floating" is his latest creative masterpiece and it's kind of hard to explain. It's manic — fast and furious like the franchise, and unapologetically Q. If you get dizzy easily, however, this might be something to consider before watching it.

The star is "Floating" isn't Schoolboy Q or 21 Savage (who actually isn't in the video). It's the constantly changing, vibrating, and withering camera. The video looks like parts of it are shot in real-life stop-motion, as if characters are being cut out of scenes and placed into manipulated backdrops around Los Angeles — save for a bouncing car that gets its own scene, endlessly going up and down, up, down, up.

Then the camera whooshes to the next and never stops throughout the video. Whether it's showing Schoolboy Q with a blank face inside of a night club, or a person getting shaken upside down on a tall building's background, the camera constantly moves as if it's afraid of what it's seeing. There's nothing like it out to compare it to. You'll just have to see it for yourself.

"Floating" appears on Schoolboy Q's recently released album, Crash Talk, which dropped on April 26. The LP features the previously released singles "Numb Numb Juice," "Crash," and "Chopstix," which features Travis Scott.

Watch the one-of-a-kind video up above.