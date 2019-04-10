ScHoolboy Q And Travis Scott Are Impeccably Dressed Showmen In New 'CHopstix' Video

ScHoolboy Q's hypnotic new collab with Travis Scott, "CHopstix," is something you'd probably expect to hear in a nightclub or a strip club. But for the track's official video, released on Wednesday (April 10), Q subverted expectations by taking the opposite approach and getting sophisticated as hell.

The black-and-white, Nabil-directed vid opens on Q getting his shoes shined inside an ornate theater, sporting a P.T. Barnum-esque tuxedo. When he takes the stage in front of an equally formal crowd, Scott's already there, wearing a coat with tails and conducting an orchestra alongside a choir and a troupe of ballet dancers. You've never seen Q and Scott put on a show this tame — it might be the only time someone in a top hat has ever said, "fuck so good, that's talent" — and you probably never will again. Even more exciting, you get to hear what the track sounds like with some violins thrown in, which somehow works.

The "CHopstix" video follows ScHoolboy Q's Elon Musk-trolling visual for "Numb Numb Juice," which arrived late last month. Both singles are expected to appear on the TDE rapper's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Blank Face, which he previously said is coming "very, very, very soon."