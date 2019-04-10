ScHoolboy Q And Travis Scott Are Impeccably Dressed Showmen In New 'CHopstix' Video

Watch them perform alongside an orchestra, a choir, and ballet dancers

ScHoolboy Q's hypnotic new collab with Travis Scott, "CHopstix," is something you'd probably expect to hear in a nightclub or a strip club. But for the track's official video, released on Wednesday (April 10), Q subverted expectations by taking the opposite approach and getting sophisticated as hell.

The black-and-white, Nabil-directed vid opens on Q getting his shoes shined inside an ornate theater, sporting a P.T. Barnum-esque tuxedo. When he takes the stage in front of an equally formal crowd, Scott's already there, wearing a coat with tails and conducting an orchestra alongside a choir and a troupe of ballet dancers. You've never seen Q and Scott put on a show this tame — it might be the only time someone in a top hat has ever said, "fuck so good, that's talent" — and you probably never will again. Even more exciting, you get to hear what the track sounds like with some violins thrown in, which somehow works.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4GXSMumN_g

The "CHopstix" video follows ScHoolboy Q's Elon Musk-trolling visual for "Numb Numb Juice," which arrived late last month. Both singles are expected to appear on the TDE rapper's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Blank Face, which he previously said is coming "very, very, very soon."