'Moms Gone Wild': The Teen Mom OG Ladies Just Took A #GirlsTrip

Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci enjoyed a 'much-needed vacation'

Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout don't live very close to each other -- but the Teen Mom OG cast just enjoyed a special moms-only getaway. Tiffany Haddish excluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxC-pB8lnUc/

"Moms Gone Wild @teenmom @mtv #girlstrip," Ryder's mama captioned the group photo above of the ladies out and about in Florida. Let the good times roll -- with the kids at home.

Maci gushed that she "enjoyed a much needed vacation," while Cate added she had "so much fun." Check out more photos from the gals' sunny holiday below -- and stick with MTV News for all Teen Mom OG happenings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIQHFBgis-/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxG9Y33JY2Y/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxFqMSiDjx8/