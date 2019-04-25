Rico Nasty Is Back With Lean, Manic New Project Anger Management

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rico Nasty's official, mainstream introduction was last year's Nasty. It was a magnificent fifth mixtape that might as well have been an official studio LP because it effectively summarized her growth over the years of working the underground circuit and introduced her to the larger world (she signed to Atlantic Records around the time that it came out). June feels like a lifetime ago when it comes to the Rico Nasty experience. Months without new releases stretch to what feels like years; it has actually been a decade since she dropped. That changes today with the next chapter of her saga, Anger Management, produced by her beat-making partner-in-crime, Kenny Beats.

Anger Management is nine tracks worth of the imposing, unapologetic magic of Rico Nasty. She's elevated by the eclectic stylings of Kenny Beats who handles the production for the project. Kenny Beats, who handled some of the production on Nasty and other of the rapper's highlights, is the perfect person to be at the helm of the release. He gives her an energetic palette to work with that brings out her biggest, boldest assortment of styles to date. Baauer, EarthGang, and Splurge make up the short list of features.

Anger Management was first announced in March during a live session where Rico Nasty revealed that it would probably come out in April. "I've been keeping it secret from you guys because I want you guys to really enjoy it and for you guys to let me enjoy creating it," she said.

Listen to Rico Nasty's latest up above.