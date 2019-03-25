Rico Nasty Reveals New Project, 'Probably' Coming Out In April

(Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rico Nasty! Scream the name to the heavens. The raging, 21-year-old lyricist — whose star has been steadily rising thanks to a string of excellent mixtapes — took to Instagram Live last night to reveal that she has a new body of work in the stash that could drop next month.

Rico Nasty addressed the camera directly during the Live session, telling her audience about her new project, titled Anger Management. "It will probably come out in April," she said after revealing the project's existence. "I've been keeping it secret from you guys because I want you guys to really enjoy it and for you guys to let me enjoy creating it."

She went on to reveal that it will feature completely new material and have guest appearances from Atlanta duo EarthGang and Texas up-and-comer Splurge. After revealing the guests, she also noted that while Harry Fraud and Baauer are credited as producers on the LP, the lion's share of it will be produced by frequent collaborator Kenny Beats. "Don't let Kenny fool you, this was definitely my idea – all of it," she says as the people in the background erupt into laughter.

Rico Nasty released her sixth mixtape, Nasty, last June. It was her first project for Atlantic Records after signing a deal with the label that same month.