Mark Ruffalo Had No Idea Brie Larson Was In 13 Going On 30

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) obviously became closer while making Avengers: Endgame.

So you'd think he'd know a little more about movies they had both starred in prior to this one, right? Apparently not, because Ruffalo had no idea he had actually been cast in a movie with Brie 15 years ago: 13 Going on 30!

The 2004 film just celebrated its 15th anniversary, which makes us feel a little old going on older. Hilariously enough, Ruffalo, who co-starred in 13 Going on 30 alongside Jennifer Garner, had no clue he had appeared in the movie with Captain Marvel herself. She barely looks like herself in her "mean girl" getup, but it's definitely her, as you can see in the clip below.

The news broke when Ruffalo fielded a few questions at the Avengers: Endgame for Entertainment Tonight about whether he's his kids' favorite Avengers, how it feels to finally see the ending of the Infinity Saga, and everything it means to him and the rest of the cast.

"By the way, did you know that Brie [Larson] was in 13 Going on 30?" asked Entertainment Tonight's reporter.

"She was a mean girl!" laughed Ruffalo. "Oh my God! That's amazing."

"Wow, cool, I didn't know that," he gushed, after the reporter informed Ruffalo that it was the role that inspired Larson to become a director.

The ET reporter then pulled out a photo to show Ruffalo, while the actor mulled over it in amazement, gushing over how it could really be Larson. Ruffalo's wife Sunrise Coigney joined in on the conversation, noting that the girl in the photo looked "a little" like Larson.

"It looks like her a lot. It’s her. How cool, I didn’t know that! We didn’t work together," he lamented, though clearly impressed by Larson's early acting chops.

"That was a lovely little movie," he mused.

It looks like Larson's dream to become a director came true with the debut of Unicorn Store on Netflix, which hopefully Ruffalo actually does know exists. If not, maybe they need to get together for a little pow-wow session.

Avengers: Endgame drops into theaters on April 26.