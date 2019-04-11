Mark Ruffalo Didn't Get In That Much Trouble For Spoiling Thor: Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

The cast of Avengers: Endgame is constantly walking on eggshells when it comes to avoiding spoilers, and it can be pretty stressful.

Things get even dicier when you consider that certain stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, for example, have the absolute worst track record when it comes to keeping secrets – they wouldn't even give poor Tom the Avengers: Endgame script!

If you'll think back to the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, you'll recall that Ruffalo had a particularly difficult time keeping things under wraps, and possibly the most colossal spoiler snafu anyone on the cast has dealt with thus far.

During a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, the Avengers: Endgame cast had some fun at Mark's expense, giving him some light ribbing for the massive faux pas he made when he accidentally livestreamed the beginning moments of Thor: Ragnarok from its premiere before the movie had officially debuted. Uh... oops?

During the 2017 premiere, Mark took to Instagram Live to give fans a sneak peek and some "insider access" before the movie reached the public. But as soon as the movie started, Mark apparently pocketed the phone and didn't bother to turn the livestream off. This resulted in fans around the world getting some juicy tidbits of the film (no imagery, though) as the movie began. Big yikes.

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mark revealed just how much hot water he got in after his snafu. He stated he got a "call from up high" after it happened, in addition to a Disney representative "poking him" telling him to turn off his phone repeatedly.

The Avengers cast had a good laugh over this, with Chris Hemsworth noting that Ruffalo's mistake was "actually genius."

"There might be some strategy there, because the audience laughed so hard during that footage. All they could hear was laughing. They went, 'It must be good!'" said Hemsworth. Ruffalo wasn't exactly thrilled to go into work the next day and was expecting some sort of crazy disciplinary action or at the very least a stern talking to, but that's not exactly what happened.

"It sort of turned around on me," he said. "When I came to work on Monday everyone ran up to me."

It seems the mistake actually lead to some amazing exposure and press for Thor: Ragnarok, as even Marvel security office Barry Curtis gave Mark a huge hug and called him a "genius," exclaiming that the movie actually got more press than they could have paid for. When Thor: Ragnarok bagged nearly $900 million at the international box office, that sealed it: Ruffalo's accidental premiere actually paid off with some big dividends.

Perhaps Mark missed his calling. Maybe he should be doing PR instead? You can see him stretching his acting chops when Avengers: Endgame debuts on April 26.