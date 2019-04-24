Lil Uzi Vert Is A Band Director For A Nude Violin Troupe In 'That's A Rack' Video

YouTube/Lil Uzi Vert

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert hits fans with a one-two release punch in "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack." It was a toss-up as to which one would receive a music video, but it became clear last night (April 23) when he released the imaginative video for "That's A Rack" that proves, without a doubt, that Uzi is back completely. Just look at the visual's simultaneously sexy and goofy charm and you'll see.

DAPS (Oladapo Fagbenle) is the music video director behind some of the cleanest, most imaginative videos in hip-hop in the last few years such as Migos' motorcycle club-inspired "What The Price" and Rich The Kid's alien-infested "Plug Walk" visuals. DAPS is behind the lens again for Uzi's latest and he brings the creative flair that makes his work so alluring. This time, Uzi's the director of a band of women who wear their instruments as clothing. There's all manner of violins and cellos in this cavalcade that range from the size of an arm sling to the heft of a motorcycle. Lil Uzi doesn't put his hands up and lead the band but he does, however, lead himself in dance — a weird, goofy, unsettling one characterized by dropped shoulders and stale faces that makes Uzi, well, Uzi.

When he's not leading the band, he's an artist with blue paint. The women of the band get splashes of blue across their bodies as he glides around them like a swan. He later dances in a mirror while the band of women walks around him and a kaleidoscope of eyes, teeth, and blue take over the camera on occasion. Uzi's latest video doesn't have a story, but it doesn't need to. It's comfortable just serving looks.

Lil Uzi first reintroduced himself to the scene when he released "Free Uzi" in March. Atlantic Record revealed to Pitchfork in a statement that the song was a leak.

Take a look at the "That's A Rack" video up above.