First Avengers: Endgame Reactions Tease An 'Epic' Conclusion

Marvel Studios

The end is nigh, and the first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are here, and they're out of this world.

Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles and thoughts from its starstruck attendees are rolling in. Journalists and critics are sharing nearly unanimous praise for the finale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's only serving to get moviegoers hyped for its official theatrical debut this Friday (March 26). Here's what a sampling of critics had to say about the debut of one of 2019's most hotly-anticipated movies yet.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis "clapped with so much force" at the film, noting that it "exceeds every expectation.

Fandango's Erik Davis called it a "masterful epic," likening Infinity War's "brawn" to Endgame's "brains." It certainly sounds like fans are going to love the ending, which is great news.

/Film's Peter Sciretta "cried 5-6 times" throughout the course of Avengers: Endgame, and called it a "tribute to ten years of this universe." We're also very curious about the fan service he's referring to, and now our hype levels are critical.

Variety's Ramin Setoodeh noted "there wasn't a dry eye in the house" by the time the movie had ended. Looks like you're going to want to bring a box of tissues with you for when you see it.

io9's Germain Lussier called the movie "staggering" and "surprising" in ways he never saw coming, though he did note a few hiccups along the way.

Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican could only describe the movie with one word: "epic." Sounds appropriate, given the others' reactions.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the movie "A LOT," saying it's actually "too much" at times, but gushed over its payoff.

The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker was "speechless" after the screening, calling it "incredible.

Mashable's Angie Han, who wasn't "especially enamored with Infinity War," noted that Endgame is an "immensely satisfying payoff."

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg came away "absolutely floored."

With reactions like these, it's going to be difficult to get through the rest of the week for Friday, when all the action goes down for everyone else.

If you're going to see the movie, make sure you ease off on the fluids and get ready to strap in for a long ride, as Endgame is set to be the lengthiest Marvel movie yet. It's touting a three-hour and change runtime that appears to be packed with "epic" and "incredible" moments that you won't want to miss a single one of.

The wait is almost over. Avengers: Endgame is headed to theaters on April 26.