Avengers: Endgame May Be The Lengthiest Marvel Movie Yet

Marvel Studios

If you thought Avengers: Infinity War was long, you haven't seen anything yet.

According to a listing on the AMC Theaters website, Avengers: Endgame is a purported 3 hours and 2 minutes long. Compared to Avengers: Infinity War's 2 hours and 23 minutes, it's a veritable epic. Avengers: Age of Ultron was 2 hours and 21 minutes, for comparison.

Marvel Studios films have been running pretty long for some time, though. Remember that Captain America: Civil War was also around 2 hours and 27 minutes. In the grand scheme of things, with that in mind, perhaps adding another hour to the runtime isn't that big of a deal — you want to spend as much time with the Avengers and their extensive cast of characters as possible, right?

The runtime information has since been deleted from the AMC website, with neither Disney nor Marvel stepping up to confirm anything. Given that the information was since scrubbed after outlets and fans began picking up on it, there's good reason to believe it could be true. This is poised to be an extremely impactful chapter of the MCU, and there's a lot of story beats to get through, so it needs all the time it can get.

We're all thirsty for more Avengers: Endgame right now, too. Especially since directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that there was, indeed, "fake footage" in the latest Endgame trailer. Yes, that new clip we were all so happy to see could have featured bits and pieces strategically edited to misdirect us and throw us off the trail. That means your new theories could prove totally incorrect. Sorry!

If this three-hour and change runtime is real, you might want to start strategically planning your bathroom breaks now. That's going to be a lengthy movie to sit through.

Avengers: Endgame is powering into theaters on April 26.