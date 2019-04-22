P!nk And Khalid Are An Unexpectedly Sweet Match On New Song 'Hurts 2B Human'

Getty Images

Here's a pairing you probably never expected to see: veteran pop star/acrobatic queen P!nk, and R&B wunderkind/aspiring free spirit Khalid. On Monday (April 22), the two released "Hurts 2B Human," a collab that's as heartwarming as it is unexpected.

Co-written by Teddy Geiger, the strumming ballad is built on an EDM beat and opens with P!nk finding comfort in pure human connection (not unlike her other recent single, "Walk Me Home"). "God it hurts to be human / Without you, I'd be losin' / Yeah, someday we'll face the music / God it hurts to be human / But I've got you," she sings, before Khalid joins in: "Now if we defeat all odds and it was us against the world / You can count on me / You know I'd have your back."

Those sweet sentiments come alive in the track's animated lyric video, which features the singers' big-headed avatars serenading each other and taking a magic carpet ride through the stars.

As if that vid isn't cute enough, Khalid gushed on Twitter, "such an honor to work with one of the most genuine souls ever. thank u soooo much @Pink." P!nk responded, "Feeling is mutual my friend."

"Hurts 2B Human" is the title track from P!nk's upcoming eighth album, which arrives this Friday (April 26) and features additional collabs with Chris Stapleton, Wrabel, and Cash Cash. Khalid, meanwhile, is riding high off the recent release of his sophomore album, Free Spirit, which he spoke about in an enlightening interview with MTV News — check that out here.