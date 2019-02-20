P!nk's 'Walk Me Home' Is A Plea For Peace In Our Fucked-Up World

Getty Images

No stranger to anthemic pop ballads — "Try" and "What About Us" say hi! — P!nk is back with yet another foot-stomper that's tailor-made for some of those aerial gymnastics routines she so adores. On Wednesday (February 20), the singer launched a new era with "Walk Me Home," which she initially previewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a couple weeks ago.

"Walk me home in the dead of night / I can't be alone with all that's on my mind / So say you'll stay with me tonight / 'Cause there is so much wrong going on outside," she belts over heavy drums and a twangy guitar. The soaring release feels like a fitting follow-up to 2017's "What About Us," and in case it also sounds reminiscent of some fun. anthems, there's good reason — it was co-written by the band's frontman, Nate Reuss.

Just hours after dropping "Walk Me Home," P!nk performed the tune for the first time at the 2019 BRIT Awards, where she made history as the first international artist to be honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award. Her show-stopping, career-spanning medley included costume changes, dancers, waterfalls, and more, with the pop icon also performing "Just Like Fire," "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason," and "What About Us."

During her Ellen appearance, P!nk revealed that "Walk Me Home" is the first taste of her upcoming eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human. She also mentioned that she shot a video for the single with Michael Gracie, the director of The Greatest Showman, so look out for that sure-to-be-spectacular visual feast arriving soon.