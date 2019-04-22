New Endgame Footage Reminds Us That The Avengers Are Family First, Superheroes Second

Marvel Studio

With just days away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, there's new footage released left and right.

Marvel Studios released another helping of footage for viewers hungry to see how it all comes to an end this weekend (April 26) that helps us to remember that, above everything else, the Avengers themselves are really just one big super-powered family.

"I used to have nothing," Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) states at the beginning of the latest sneak peek. "But then I got this family," she continued, referring to the heroes she fights alongside. "We owe it to everyone lost to take a stand," she asserts over footage of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), and the rest of the Avengers.

"We're the Avengers. We've gotta finish this," Tony Stark asserts, as the rest echo the tagline we've become so familiar with over the course of the Avengers: Endgame promotion schedule: "Whatever it takes."

This close-knit family is more than ready to bring the fight to Thanos, and from the look of things, it's going to be a nightmare for the tyrannical titan – especially with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel powering up to bring him the fight of his life. We see her shining brightly while suspended in the air, full Captain Marvel garb on and everything, likely about to make someone's day objectively awful. Hopefully that someone is Thanos, who (in case you forgot) hastily snapped half of the universe into dust by the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Payback has been a long time coming.

How could Thanos meet his end? We're not sure just yet, but Larson recently shared some hilarious theories on how the big bully could be brought down, like being "punched into the sun" by Captain Marvel. We also know thanks to Robert Downey Jr. that the "last eight minutes" of the film could be the "best eight minutes in the entire history" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because somehow everyone will be involved.

Whatever ends up happening, we'll finally be able to see it all unfold on April 26, when Avengers: Endgame touches down in theaters.