Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Has Some Hilarious Plans For Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

How will Thanos be defeated in Avengers: Endgame? It's hard to say at this point, but it's probably an inevitability... right?

According to Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson), she's going to personally do some serious damage.

In a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the cast of Avengers: Endgame answered a series a questions about the movie. Larson was asked what kind of plans Captain Marvel has in store for defeating Thanos. At first, she played coy, saying she'd use "compassion." But that was just a sly little joke she threw in. She confirmed she wasn't being serious, and revealed her true master plan.

"I'm going to punch him into the sun," she blurted out confidently. Nothing but respect for our captain! This probably won't be what happens exactly (okay, it definitely won't be) but Captain Marvel's strength is no joke. Marvel's Kevin Feige has already stressed that she's the most powerful member of all of the Avengers. So if she wanted to, know that she could absolutely punch Thanos into the sun. That's probably just not what'll happen.

Whatever does take place when it comes to Thanos's demise, Endgame is guaranteed to be a thrilling time for moviegoers and Marvel faithful who can't wait to see how the Infinity Saga will draw to a close. And at least one person directly involved with the movie has given us a tease-tactic view on the movie's finale: Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking to The Upcoming, Downey Jr. hinted that the entirety of the Avengers and their allies could be appearing onscreen at the same time, or something like it.

"The last eight minutes are maybe the best eight minutes in the entire history of the whole run of them, in a way, because everyone’s involved," he said.

The idea that "everyone" will be involved is a head-scratcher, particularly because we're unsure how this will end up happening. It's possible everyone could join together in one explosive battle to finish out the saga and seal away Thanos for good,

It's getting harder and harder to contain ourselves with the movie's debut right around the corner. Avengers: Endgame is coming to theaters on April 26.