Mark Ronson's New Album Of 'Sad Bangers' Features Miley, Camila, And More

Getty Images

Lykke Li, Ilsey, Diana Gordon, King Princess, and more will help bring the feels

Mark Ronson's new album is going to be an extravagant affair. The producer has revealed the tracklist to his forthcoming album Late Night Feelings and it's quite the doozy. With features from artists like Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and Alicia Keys, his new EP looks like it will be his largest, most flexible pop-centric opus yet, tinged with a dash of melancholy. You can hear it on the title track, featuring Lykke Li.

Late Night Feelings is due out June 21 via RCA Records. As Billboard points out, he's previously described the project as a selection of "sad bangers," and after seeing the tracklist's plethora of emotional vocalists, it makes sense.

In addition to Miley, Camila, and Alicia, the 13-track LP also features King Princess, YEBBA, The Last Artful, Dodgr, Angel Olsen, Diana Gordon, and Ilsey.

So far, two tracks from Late Night Feelingshave been released: "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart," Ronson's collaboration with Cyrus, and the title track, which you can listen to above. The LP follows his 2015 album Uptown Special.

Check out the full tracklist below.

01. "Late Night Prelude"

02. "Late Night Feelings" (ft. Lykke Li)

03. "Find U Again" (ft. Camila Cabello)

04. "Piece of Us" (ft. King Princess)

05. "Knock Knock Knock" (ft. YEBBA)

06. "Don’t Leave Me Lonely" (ft. YEBBA)

07. "When U Went Away" (ft. YEBBA)

08. "Truth" (ft. Alicia Keys,The Last Artful, Dodgr)

09. "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" (ft. Miley Cyrus)

10. "True Blue" (ft. Angel Olsen)

11. "Why Hide" (ft. Diana Gordon)

12. "2 AM" (ft. Lykke Li)

13. "Spinning" (ft. Ilsey)