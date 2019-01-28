Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, And Miley's Earrings Performed 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' On Ellen

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photobank

By Trey Alston

In honor of Ellen DeGeneres’s birthday on January 26, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson delivered a lavish, bubbly performance of “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” on the Monday (January 28) episode of Ellen.

Miley belted out the funky chords and Ronson strummed the acoustic guitar like a madman while bright pink and blue neon lights flashed angrily in the background. But the most memorable aspect of the performance was Miley’s enormous earrings; they featured a picture of Ellen’s famous “Yep, I'm Gay” cover for Time magazine in 1997. The entire performance is the kind of gift that we all can only dream of.

Ellen herself was ecstatic after the performance ended. She walked on stage and showered the pair with praise, thanking them for performing for her birthday after she personally asked them to.

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” will appear on Ronson’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Late Night Feelings. If you dug this Ronson and Cyrus performance, you should check out when the duo hit Saturday Night Live back in December. Ronson and Cyrus together, on any track, for any performance, create a mesmerizing experience.