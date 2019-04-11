Kim And Kanye's Kids Steal The Spotlight In Their '73 Questions' Video With Vogue

YouTube

From now on, when you're imagining what it's like to be a fly on the wall in the West family home in Calabasas, you can picture... white. Just lots and lots of white. So much white that if you were a literal fly on the wall, you'd immediately stick out as a tiny spot of color in an otherwise stark and monochromatic mansion.

In a new edition of Vogue's viral "73 Questions" series, Kim Kardashian West gives a tour of her and Kanye's "minimal monastery" (her words, not ours), giving the world a rare glimpse of their home base. And while their interior design choices are decidedly out-there, it turns out the West clan is totally and completely ordinary. A decent chunk of the interview takes place in the master bedroom with Kim and Kanye in full-on parent mode, fielding questions while playing with their three kids: North, Saint, and Chicago. Just check out 'Ye being a cute dad:

Together, the doting parents answer a bunch of questions, including when they knew the other was "the one." For Kim, it was at a fashion show in Paris, and for Kanye, it was when he "saw her in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton." The family also discuss Bill Nye, group texts, and baby No. 4's impending arrival, before Kim ably walks backward down a long hallway to do the rest of the interview. We learn that she overuses the phrase "it's lit," spends just 30 minutes a day on Instagram, has weird hidden talents that involve cavities and toes, and so much more.

Check out the full, fascinating interview — which, notably, is soundtracked by Kanye's "Flashing Lights" instrumental — below.