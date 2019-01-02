Getty Images

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Having A Fourth Child Very Soon

We're only a couple days into the new year, and there's already some huge celeb news happening: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are reportedly expecting their fourth child via surrogate!

People and Us Weekly confirmed the news on Wednesday (January 2), with Us citing an insider who says the couple are having a baby boy who will arrive in "very early May."

Kanye, 41, and Kim, 38, already have quite the adorable brood. They welcomed daughter Chicago West, who was also born via surrogate, in January 2018. She joined big siblings Saint, 3, and North, 5.

Kim and Kanye turned to surrogacy after medical troubles Kim experienced during her first two pregnancies. But the reality star spoke highly of the process, saying it was "the best decision" she's ever made.

"I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. It's a game changer," she said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan last May, adding that she "would have maybe one more" baby.

Kanye, meanwhile, definitely seems to be feeling good about life these days, as he ended 2018 with a slew of positive, optimistic tweets. "We're super happy. 2018 was so beautiful," the polarizing rapper wrote. "We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will. I feel stronger than ever. We are stronger than ever."

Congrats to Kimye on their exciting news!