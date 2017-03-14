7 Reasons Thor: Ragnarok Is One Of Marvel's Best Movies Yet

Marvel Studios

In Thor: Ragnarok, the Asgardian Avenger — also known as the God of Thunder, the Prince of Asgard, and the self-proclaimed "Strongest Avenger" — is really put through the ringer. He's stripped of his beloved Mjölnir (and his luxurious locks), kicked out of his home by the evil Hela, and stuck on a literal trash planet. On the bright side, he's a space gladiator now, which I guess is kinda cool. (Mild spoilers lie ahead.)

With acclaimed indie director Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) at the helm, Ragnarok is far more colorful and wildly irreverent than its predecessors. Not to mention, for his third solo theatrical outing as the mighty Thor, Chris Hemsworth is better than ever. Anyone who has seen Hemsworth's improvisational skills at work in 2016's Ghostbusters knows that the Aussie is unfairly funny, and Waititi — known for his own absurdist humor — really tapped into his star's comedic side. The result? Marvel Studios' funniest movie by a mile. Or, in this case, a light year. (There's legit a joke about the size of The Hulk's dick.)

If that doesn't immediately sell you on this movie, here are seven reasons you definitely don't want to miss Thor: Ragnarok: