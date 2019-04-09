Camila Cabello Will Make Her Acting Debut With Cinderella

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Having gone from The X Factor to the top of the music charts, Camila Cabello has basically lived a fairy tale already, so why not star in one?

The reigning VMA Artist of the Year is set to make her acting debut in Cinderella, a modern re-imagining of the classic tale about an orphaned girl and her evil stepmother. Blockers director Kay Cannon will helm the project, which hails from the mind of producer James Corden. Camila will, naturally, be heavily involved with the music for the film.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but we may not have to wait long for more. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sony, the studio behind the project, is moving along full steam ahead.

Camila is yet to confirm the news, but after the early reports came out, she did tweet and delete a photo of Disney's cartoon version of the princess looking quite surprised. Well, if the shoe fits...