Camila Cabello Was Adorably Flustered During Her VMA Speech For Artist Of The Year

Getty Images

Camila Cabello's first VMA win as a solo artist was so overwhelming, she could hardly breathe.

At the awards show on Monday night (August 20), the 21-year-old took home the coveted Artist of the Year prize, besting fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Drake, and Post Malone. That's no surprise to anyone who's been following Cabello's stellar year — since announcing her departure from Fifth Harmony last May, she's scored a No. 1 album, notched a chart-topping smash with "Havana," and opened for Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift on tour.

Taking the stage to accept her Moon Person statuette, Cabello gushed, "I can't believe this is for me." After shouting out her fellow nominees, she turned the attention to her loyal Camilizers, telling them, "The relationship that I have with you guys is a forever thing. ... I'm going to be with you until the very end!"

Along with her Artist of the Year victory, Cabello also won the evening's biggest prize, Video of the Year, for her Young Thug-featuring smash, "Havana." Not a bad start to her very own VMA history!