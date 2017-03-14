Lil Peep’s Mom Drops One Of The Late Rapper’s Final Music Videos

YouTube

Five weeks after Lil Peep’s untimely death, a video for his track “Save That Shit” has been posthumously released. The rising rapper died in November at the age of 21.

The Mezzy and Heavy Rayn-directed clip begins with a dedication from Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack: “In loving memory of my son Gus.” From there, we see live concert footage of Peep performing the moody love song for his dedicated fans. It’s spliced alongside candid footage of his life on the road, as well as shots of a woman waiting for him to respond to her texts. He eventually does, texting her lyrics from the song: “Do you wanna glo? Baby, we could glo.”

In a statement, Womack explained why she decided to release the video, saying, “It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss. Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for ‘Save That Shit.’”

Sounds like there will be more to come from Peep’s camp soon, which will hopefully be a comfort to the fans and friends he left behind.