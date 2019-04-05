No, James Gunn's Suicide Squad Movie Isn't A Sequel

Warner Bros.

James Gunn's vision of the new Suicide Squad movie is going to be a sight different from the previous one, right down to the name.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, producer Peter Safran confirmed that the title will indeed be The Suicide Squad – not Suicide Squad 2, or any variation thereof. That's because it isn't going to be a sequel.

"It's called The Suicide Squad," Shazam! producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com. "It's not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it's called The Suicide Squad."

But what's it about so far? We're honestly still not sure. What do know, however, are a few new casting details. It looks like Jai Courtney and Viola Davis are currently expected to reprise their roles as Captain Boomerang and Amanda Waller, for example. However, Will Smith's Deadshot has been recast, as Idris Elba will be taking over.

Waller is the government official who's in charge of monitoring the Suicide Squad. She's ambitious and ruthless, and she's a strong woman who won't hesitate to eliminate targets who don't do what they're told. She can easily be seen as a villain just as much as a hero. Captain Boomerang is a villain who utilizes deadly boomerangs and has a slick, sarcastic attitude. He's also not one to be trifled with.

This change, along with the upcoming Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), signals a change to the DC universe's previous methodology of bringing heroes and villains together for crossover movies and tie-ins, focusing more on solo flicks.

"I think that is the goal," Safran told ComicBook.com. "It is giving heroes their time to shine and not feeling like you have to shoehorn in some universal connection amongst them all. The studio's been incredibly supportive and DC's been supportive about saying, 'Take the time that you need to introduce these characters in the right way and tell the stories that audiences want to see with these characters.'"

There still isn't any sort of concrete release date planned for The Suicide Squad just yet (aside for a tentative 2021), but if you're hankering for some good, old-fashioned DC superhero mayhem, Shazam! is currently in theaters.