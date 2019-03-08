New Line Cinema

Shazam Reviews Are In, And People Can't Get Enough Of How 'Joyous' It Is

While Marvel celebrates International Women's Day with the debut of its female-fronted superhero flick Captain Marvel, there's another movie (this time from DC) coming up behind it. That's right: Shazam — who used to be named Captain Marvel, FYI — is the next in line to bring its unique superhero story to the big screen.

Shazam is a totally different story than Captain Marvel is telling, though. The seventh installment in the DC Extended Universe, it follows a teenage boy named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who can transform at will into an adult superhero by shouting the magic word: "Shazam!" Zachary Levi plays his adult form. The power, bestowed upon Batson by an ancient wizard, was given to him so he could work to prevent the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) from wreaking havoc on the world.

In case you haven't already guessed, it's much more of a comedic, wish fulfillment flick that's perfect for downing popcorn while watching and laughing out loud with family.

Impressions from critics and those who were treated to early looks at the movie took to Twitter to offer early thoughts on the movie. It looks that, like with Captain Marvel, moviegoers are about to have another action-packed thrill ride on their hands, albeit with a lot more laughs and a lot less at stake this time around.

Slashfilm's Peter Sciretta had high praise for the movie, calling it "parts Home Alone, parts Big," and a "joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called Shazam an "absolute delight," praising the humor and its abundance of heart.

Fandango's Erik Davis proclaimed the movie "big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before."

JoBlo's Paul Shirey also had kind words to say about Shazam's jokes, summing it up as a "laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once."

Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan came away completely wowed, calling the movie "damn near PERFECT." High praise!

Nerdist's Dan Casey echoed similar sentiments, labeling it "shockingly good," and "an absolute blast from start to finish."

It looks like Shazam has positively wowed viewers, which is great news for comic book movie fans looking for their next big flick after Captain Marvel. You can decide for yourself when it comes out on April 5. Drink up, faithful comic lovers!