Captain Marvel Is Officially A Billion-Dollar Hit

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel has found its way into Marvel's box office hall of fame. The landmark movie has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales — elevating its earnings above all but six films in the franchise.

Other MCU movies in the billion-dollar club include Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion).

Of course, even before reaching the money milestone, the Brie Larson-starrer was a monumental feat for the MCU. Not long after Evangeline Lilly's Wasp became the first female superhero named in a Marvel title with 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel became the first movie in the franchise to center solely on a female superhero. It is also the first of the studio's 21 releases to boast a female director, with Anna Boden at the helm alongside Ryan Fleck.

As if we needed more proof in a post-Wonder Woman world that women can successfully kick ass on screen, behind the scenes, and in the box office, here we have it.

Captain Marvel is currently showing in theaters.