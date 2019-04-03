Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel Is Officially A Billion-Dollar Hit

It's the seventh MCU film to reach the box office milestone

Captain Marvel has found its way into Marvel's box office hall of fame. The landmark movie has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales — elevating its earnings above all but six films in the franchise.

Other MCU movies in the billion-dollar club include Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion).

Of course, even before reaching the money milestone, the Brie Larson-starrer was a monumental feat for the MCU. Not long after Evangeline Lilly's Wasp became the first female superhero named in a Marvel title with 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel became the first movie in the franchise to center solely on a female superhero. It is also the first of the studio's 21 releases to boast a female director, with Anna Boden at the helm alongside Ryan Fleck.

As if we needed more proof in a post-Wonder Woman world that women can successfully kick ass on screen, behind the scenes, and in the box office, here we have it.

Captain Marvel is currently showing in theaters.