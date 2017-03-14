Wonder Woman Breaks Even More Records, Defeats Batman v Superman At The Box Office

Warner Bros.

More than a month after its release and Wonder Woman continues to break records. Queen Hippolyta was right, Diana: We do not deserve you.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has already clinched the title of the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, and now it has finally crossed the $350 million mark at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the U.S. [Insert Amazonian battle cry here.] Diana of Themyscira has officially kicked Batman, Superman, and the whole damn Suicide Squad to the curb.

Although Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is ahead when it comes to the worldwide box office, as is Suicide Squad by a small margin, Wonder Woman is still in theaters — and it's still going strong. In fact, it racked up a cool $15.7 million over the holiday weekend, besting the kid friendly Cars 3.

Not to mention, Wonder Woman is also the highest-rated film in the DCEU with a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to box office domination, good reviews help (no matter what directors say). The tepid critical responses to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad led to admirable opening weekends but ultimately swift box office declines. Wonder Woman, however, had the best second weekend box office of any modern superhero movie.

With the film currently at over $713 million worldwide, something tells me that Diana isn't done breaking records.