Carly Rae Jepsen Has Dedicated Herself To Us Once Again With New Album

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Cartoon Network

Last month, Carly Rae Jepsen told MTV News a key bit of information regarding her future music endeavors: "If by the end of this year there's no album out, something went horribly wrong." Indeed, on Monday (April 1), she provided proof that she's ready to make good on that tease — a new album called Dedicated is due out May 17.

Jepsen spent the past few months releasing three new songs. First up in late 2018 was the celebratory self-care anthem "Party For One," and in February came the dizzying double rush of "Now That I Found You" and "No Drug Like Me" — the latter two will appear on Dedicated, her fourth album, according to a press release.

Along with the album announcement came the reveal of a new summer tour across North America, fittingly called the Dedicated tour, which kicks off in Anaheim, California on June 27 and wraps up in Los Angeles on August 10. To sweeten the deal, she's offering early access to concert tickets to fans who pre-order the new album, naturally.

When she spoke to MTV News about the cosmic, cat-centric music video for "Now That I Found You" in March, Jepsen also revealed that she'd organized then-upcoming a wine- and snack-filled listening party with friends to help nail down the album's final form. "Hearing them kind of debate through things, 'cause they're all very passionately opinionated, I sort of hear my own thoughts about it too and it helps us all kind of feel united at the end," she said. From the fact that we have an official release date now, it sounds like the party went really well!

Check out the announcement above, and catch the Dedicated tour dates below.