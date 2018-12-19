Watch Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Adorably Announce To All The Boys Sequel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's "officially official" — To All The Boys I've Loved Before is getting a sequel! Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo teamed up for a cute video to formally announce the news on behalf of Netflix.

In the clip, the pair are catching up over FaceTime when Condor introduces the idea of a "Christmas contract" — from which we learn that the internet's boyfriend is a fan of the Christmas Prince franchise (who knew?) and that both leads will be back to continue telling the story originally fleshed out in Jenny Han's trilogy. Check out the adorable announcement below.

Condor also teases the return of John Ambrose McClaren from Model U.N.: one of the five recipients of Lara Jean's secret love letters who shows up at the Covey household at the very end of the first movie. (John Ambrose plays a significant role in P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in the series.)

But it sounds like Jordan Burtchett — the actor who suited up for the first film — might not be back for the second. In the announcement, Condor hangs up with Centineo to answer another call. "You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!" she raves to the mystery caller as the clip ends.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the second movie, so I guess you'll have to keep re-watching the first until they release more details.