'Glad We Have Reconnected': Jenelle Evans Is Sending Birthday Love To Her Mother Barbara

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara have greatly improved their mother-daughter relationship, as seen during this season of Teen Mom 2. A sure sign of their bettering bond: Jenelle's sweet message to the infamous MTV grandmother in celebration of her birthday.

#HappyBirthday Mom!" Jenelle captioned the Instagram carousel above, featuring two photos of Babs and Jenelle's little girl Ensley. "Super glad we have reconnected and let’s keep it that way. The kids love you around. @barbara0230." Quite the 180 from this unforgettable interaction the loved ones shared during the early TM2 years:

Be sure to offer your well wishes to Barbara in the comments -- and don't miss the two during a brand-new episode of Teen Mom 2 tonight at 9/8c.