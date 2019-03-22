Is The Game Of Thrones Creators’ New Star Wars Trilogy About The Old Republic?

HBO/Lucasfilm

Just in case you've forgotten, there's a new series of Star Wars flicks coming, helmed by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Just kidding — how could you forget a doozy like that?

New details have slowly been emerging about the upcoming projects by way of some intriguing rumors. One notable nugget of info that we're particularly excited about is the possibility that these new Star Wars films could take place in the Old Republic.

In terms of the overall Star Wars timeline, the days of the Old Republic took place thousands of years before the Clone Wars, far ahead of the Galactic Republic's establishment. During this era, which took place before the prequel trilogy (Episodes I-III), various factions of Sith and Jedi took to intergalactic warfare, which makes for some action-packed content.

It's widely considered the "medieval" period of sorts for the Star Wars universe, and it's an extremely rich well of content that the new films could potentially draw from.

Previously, hit video games like the role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic were set in the same time period. Unfortunately, in 2014, Lucasfilm issued a statement proclaiming that the Star Wars Extended Universe, which includes every single Star Wars novel released prior to 2014 would effectively be considered non-canon. So while it would be interesting to see nods to this content in the new films, that probably won't be the case.

It's also rumored that the films are reportedly entering production as early as this year, with shooting possibly taking place this autumn. The expedited shooting schedule is an apparent result of Disney prioritizing the films, wanting to "open up the Star Wars timeline and appeal to a more Game of Thrones-style audience."

There's no better time to do it with Game of Thrones drawing to a close, after all — people are going to need their next fix, and who better to bring it to the fans than those responsible for the epic fantasy series in the first place?

The same source also indicated that the films would take place before the Skywalker saga.

“The timeline is hundreds of years prior to the Skywalkers, so think almost Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings.” This makes sense in terms of setting the movies in the Old Republic, of course — but obviously, right now it's still a rumor.

Lucasfilm officially announced these films were coming down the line back in February, with the Game of Thrones duo sharing a joint statement about the matter.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” they said. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

While it's difficult to nail down specific details right now outside of the rumors floating around, these new tidbits are certainly a good start when it comes to understanding what these films will offer. One thing's for sure: The Emmy-winning duo will certainly have everyone's attention when they make an official announcement about what's going to happen with the Star Wars films in their care.