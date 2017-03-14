Game Of Thrones Creators Are Bringing Us A New Star Wars Film Series

HBO/Lucasfilm

But not until after they're finished with the HBO series

What do you get when you cross Game of Thrones with Star Wars?

Well, I'm not sure, but we're all about to find out. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have officially signed on to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies — separate from the episodic films and the Rian Johnson trilogy — Lucasfilm announced Tuesday (February 6).

But don't worry — their upcoming Star Wars projects will not get in the way of the final season of their HBO hit, Benioff and Weiss assured us in a joint statement.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” they said. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy echoed their excitement in her own statement.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kennedy said. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”