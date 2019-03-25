Billie Eilish Is Turning Pop On Its Head (And She's Not Even 18 Yet)

Getty Images

Happy Billie Eilish week! The singer's long-awaited debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, arrives this Friday (March 29), after one of the quickest ascensions to stardom the pop world has seen. Last year, she sold out tours around the globe — from L.A. to Tokyo, Singapore to Milan — performed at Lollapalooza, drew in millions of Instagram followers, and racked up billions of Spotify streams. And, miraculously, she did it all before her 18th birthday.

Who is this pop prodigy, where did she come from, and why should you care? Read on to find out.