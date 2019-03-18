Getty Images

Billie Eilish Morphs Into An Anime Monster In New 'You Should See Me In A Crown' Video

Billie Eilish's "you should see me in a crown" arrived a full eight months ago, but she's breathed new life into it with an appropriately haunting visual from Takashi Murakami.

The new "crown" clip gives Eilish the anime treatment, as she transforms into a spider-like monster that tears through an unsuspecting city. It also incorporates signature elements from both artists, using Eilish's popular BLOHSH character and merch line, in addition to Murakami's iconic rainbow flowers.

Eilish explained in a statement, "Murakami is an incredible visionary. It was such an honor to collaborate with him and have our brains and our worlds collide for this video." The famed Japanese animator — who previously worked with Kanye West and Kid Cudi for their Kids See Ghosts album art — added, "8 months from start to finish, I sprinted throughout the production process with my animation team striving to realize Billie’s vision in an unprecedented way."

Check out a YouTube clip from the eerie video below, and see the full thing over on Apple Music.

If you're a fan of the nightmarish undertones of "you should see me in a crown," rest assured there's plenty more where that came from. Since the song dropped last summer, Eilish has followed it up with the brooding singles "bury a friend" and "wish you were gay." The 17-year-old breakout sensation is gearing up to release her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, on March 29. Expect more spooky vibes on the horizon.