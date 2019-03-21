Here's When Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Reportedly Start Production

Marvel Studios

It looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy could be getting back together sooner rather than later.

According to a report via Production Weekly, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin in February 2021. With James Gunn back on board after recently being rehired by Disney to take charge of the movie, it looks like things are getting back on track. That's great news for Guardians fans, who had been relegated in the past to an estimated "someday" for the third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series.

Previously, director James Gunn was on board to helm the third chapter in the Guardians saga, but he was removed from the project and fired after evidence of past unsavory social media posts began surfacing.

The decision prompted fans and even the Guardians of the Galaxy cast themselves to lash out, with Dave Bautista (Drax) calling working with Disney "nauseating" and stating that he was "not OK" with the firing. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt shared support for Gunn, stating that he'd "love to see him reinstated as director of Volume 3."

Right now, Gunn will be focusing on finishing up his work on Suicide Squad, and then shifting over to Guardians of the Galaxy. Starting the movie in 2021 means we won't see the finished product for quite a while, but at least it's going to be happening, and that's great news for fans.

Since leaving Guardians, Gunn had been courted by DC to direct a Suicide Squad sequel, which has since been called a "total reboot." It makes sense, given the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, where Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) looks to have ditched the Joker and is living a fabulous life of her own.

It would be difficult to see how these two films would co-exist with one Harley in the universe head over heels for Mistah J and the other, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), transforming her into a woman with an abundance of newfound freedom.

Here's to those rumors being true, and hoping we see what happens with the Guardians in a few years. We may need some time to read up on the events in the previous movies by then.