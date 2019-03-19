Margot Robbie Fully Embodies Sharon Tate On New Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Poster

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is giving us another glimpse at her Sharon Tate portrayal. The actress debuted her first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster on Tuesday (March 19).

Not much is known about the movie's plot, but we do know that it is centered around Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters — a former TV star and his longtime stunt double — as they reacquaint themselves with an ever-evolving Hollywood in 1969, when hippies dominated the scene and Charles Manson led his followers on a killing spree. Quentin Tarantino serves as the writer, director, and producer of the project.

Robbie plays real-life actress Tate, who was among the Manson family's victims, making her the third actress to tackle the role this year in a string of movies that involve the Manson murders. (This July and August mark the 50th anniversary of the infamous crimes.) Robbie's version of the doe-eyed blonde is more subtle than what we've seen of Hilary Duff's in The Haunting of Sharon Tate and Grace Van Dien's in Charlie Says.

Instead of layering on heavy eye makeup surrounded by strings of fake lashes, Robbie shows off a more natural look on the poster, casually posing in a black-and-white outfit in front of the Fox Village Theater, which has been a landmark in L.A. since the 1930s. Robbie previously offered a first look at her toned-down version of Tate in August.

On Monday, Pitt and DiCaprio showed off their looks for the movie with a poster of their own, set in front of the iconic Hollywood sign. In the photo, Pitt is the more casual of the two, pairing jeans and a white graphic tee with an unbuttoned yellow Hawaiian shirt and an eye-catching belt buckle. His hair is a little longer and beachier than his usual 'do. DiCaprio, meanwhile, looks more professional, pairing pressed trousers with a leather jacket, his hair cleanly parted to the side. Compare both posters above.

Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, and Bruce Dern help round out the ensemble of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters this July.