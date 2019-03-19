Toy Story 4 Trailer Brings Us A Badass Bo Peep

Disney•Pixar

Woody and the gang are back with Toy Story 4's first full-length trailer, and badass Bo Peep is finally here to save the day.

But that's not all. The lengthy clip also gives us some major plot exposition that was previously relegated to quick teases and short promo spots.

This time around, Andy's toys (now Bonnie's) are faced with a brand new companion: the plastic spork Forky (Tony Hale). Forky is actually an eating utensil that little Bonnie decorated herself, so he's very special to her. But he doesn't feel that way. Forky thinks he's actual trash, destined for the garbage.

When Bonnie and her family go on a road trip and take Forky and the rest of the gang along, Woody finds himself on an unexpected detour that takes him away from his friends and down another unfamiliar path. It's there that he meets up with his long lost companion Bo Peep. But she's changed drastically since the pair last met, and now it looks like Woody and Bo Peep have different ideas on what it means to be a toy.

It's uncertain how all that will play out, but in case you missed the latest Toy Story 4 teaser, Bo Peep's been given a badass new look. She's grown beyond her time as a damsel in distress, and she means business.

Disney•Pixar

Previously, the explanation behind Bo Peep's absence from Toy Story 3 was briefly hinted at, and she was only seen in a few home movies of Andy playing with his toys. The porcelain shepherdess has always been something of a love interest for Woody, and she's definitely been missed since her last appearance. Now that she's back with a whole new attitude, it'll be cool to see how the whole dynamic between her and Woody will shift.

The new clip also shows off what looks like a ventriloquist dummy gang that Woody and his pals will have to grapple with — wait, is that Goosebumps' Slappy? — as well as other hijinks that'll no doubt have you itching to grab your Woody and Buzz dolls and head off on some new adventures yourself, no matter how old you are.

All of this awesome new footage is interspersed with The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows," which will undoubtedly bring some nostalgic tears to your eyes, especially if the waterworks started up for you back during the end of Toy Story 3. (Don't lie, you know you had to bring tissues to the theater.)

Toy Story 4 is hitting theaters on June 21.