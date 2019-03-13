The Chainsmokers And 5 Seconds Of Summer Face Off For Duel In 'Who Do You Love' Performance

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Last night, The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds Of Summer brought their new collaboration, "Who Do You Love" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was a unique performance that brought together the opposing forces by highlighting the differences in their structure, with them standing opposite each other on stage. Talk about a live experience. If this is a preview of The Chainsmoker's World War Joy tour, which features 5SOS, that kicks off in September, we can't wait to see what's next.

The two bands lined up opposite each other and let the guitar work speak for itself. The vocal work of both bands met in beautiful matrimony as the vocals of the somber, yet somehow vibrant song, soar higher and higher. Drummers Matt McGuire and Ashton Irwin corralled the buoyant voices with powerful percussive work as the steam billowed around the bands' feet and the lights flashed rapidly. In the span of four minutes, the bands gave the world a brilliant appetizer of what's kicking off this fall.

In addition to carving up the stage with a striking performance, the two bands played a rousing game of "Musical Beers" with Fallon. After a grueling match, 5 Seconds Of Summer's guitarist Michael Clifford emerged with the win.

Watch the spectacular performance above.