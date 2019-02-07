5 Seconds Of Summer And The Chainsmokers Have Made Your New Spring Breakup Anthem

Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images/ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This morning, two of pop music's biggest forces collided for the Big Bang of sad-song team-ups. 5 Seconds of Summer and The Chainsmokers have unveiled their first collaboration, “Who Do You Love?” after teasing the impending release on Twitter earlier this week. It's the first taste of spring after Punxsutawney Phil told the world about his missing shadow this year and it sounds like it's time to put the bubble coats away. Check out the lyric video below, featuring those bright colors associated with our warmer months.

"Who Do You Love?" is a record that lulls you in with its relaxing, mid-tempo backdrop, courtesy of The Chainsmokers, that brings forth the thick smell in the air of April showers. But it's a feint.

The atmosphere may be cheery, but 5SOS' vocals are actually about a sneaky partner who's raising up a ton of red flags with their actions. "Who do you love, do you love now? / I wanna know the truth / Who do you love, do you love now? I know it's someone new," Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin of 5SOS sing with a pleading conviction. By the end of the song, you start to feel bad for the guys.

The Chainsmokers released their second studio album, Sick Boy, in December, featuring the previously released "Beach House" about, well, listening to Beach House. The LP also features “You Owe Me,” "Everybody Hates Me," and the title track. 5SOS released their third studio album, Youngblood, in June.

They also seem to be in the midst of some kind of collective heartbreak. Before the release of "Who Do You Love?" this morning, they released "Lie To Me" in January. It might be time for the band to break out the Ben & Jerry's and marathon some rom-coms. Maybe try The Notebook?