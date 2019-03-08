Beach Bums And Sex Demons: 14 SXSW Films To Have On Your Radar

Neon/Universal/Annapurna

This year's SXSW has something for everyone: Jordan Peele's 'Us,' buddy comedies, and a succubus

By Monica Castillo

The cold is rolling out and the skies are clearing up over Austin just in time for the crowds to flock to this year’s SXSW Film Festival. In between panels, performances, and tacos (so many tacos), some of 2019's most anticipated films are making their debut at the festival — like Jordan Peele's Get Out follow-up, Us, and Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, starring Zac Efron and his frosted tips. But SXSW is also a good time to check out the year's weirder, more indie-genre fare — like Keola Racela's Porno, a film about a succubus possessing a group of teenage movie theater ushers.

This year, MTV News will be on the ground at SXSW feasting on films and tacos, and here are the 14 movies we're most excited for.